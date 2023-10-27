Home » Qatar Sentences Eight Indian Citizens to Death, Accusing Them of Espionage
Qatar has sentenced eight Indian citizens to death after their arrest in Doha last year, according to the Indian government. The individuals are accused of espionage. The sentence has caused shock and concern within the Indian government, which has pledged to take up the matter with Qatari authorities. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated that it is exploring all legal options and is in contact with the families and legal team of the accused.

The Indian nationals are retired servicemen from the Indian Navy, as confirmed in a letter from External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The letter, published by Indian MP Manish Tewari, expressed concerns about the “illegal imprisonment” of the retired Navy officers. Major General (retd) Satbir Singh, president of the Indian Retired Military Movement, expressed distress on behalf of the men’s families, noting that they were initially in Qatar to train Qatari naval personnel.

The Indian ministry did not provide details regarding the charges or the verdict, nor did it disclose the names of the citizens. However, it did mention that they were employees of the Qatari company Al Dahra. CNN has reached out to Al Dahra for comment but has not received a response.

The eight Indians were arrested on charges of espionage by Qatari authorities on August 20, 2010, as reported by CNN affiliate CNN-News18. It is important to note that CNN cannot independently verify these charges.

Qatar is home to a significant number of foreign workers, with hundreds of thousands of Indians making up a large portion, according to United Nations data. Foreign workers comprise 95% of the workforce in the gas-rich Gulf state.

