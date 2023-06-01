Home » Qatar signs 15-year LNG supply deal with Bangladesh – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

[Qatar and Bangladesh signed a 15-year liquefied natural gas supply agreement]According to CCTV news, on June 1 local time, Qatar Energy Company and Bangladesh National Petroleum Corporation signed an agreement. From the beginning of 2026, Qatar will supply 1.5 million LNG to Bangladesh every year. tons of LNG with a term of 15 years. Saad Kabi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of Qatar Energy, who attended the signing ceremony, said that according to the agreement, Qatar’s annual LNG supply to Bangladesh can reach up to 1.8 million tons.

Qatar is the world‘s largest liquefactionnatural gasOne of the producing and exporting countries. Qatar is currently implementing the northern gas field capacity expansion project, and plans to increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity by 60% by 2027, from the current 77 million tons per year to 126 million tons per year.

