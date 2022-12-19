Maria Dolores Colleoniwife of the former MEP Antonio Panzeri, is expected at 11 before the judges of the Brescia Court of Appeal who will have to decide on his delivery, after his arrest, to the authorities of Belgium, the theater of Qatargate, the investigation that is shaking the European Parliament. The 68-year-old will also be at the hearing behind closed doors. The collective decision of the judges is expected in a short time, by Christmas or at the latest by early January.

Tomorrow it will be a Silvia Panzeri, daughter of the politician considered by Belgian investigators to be the “soul” of the corruption system that allegedly conditioned the work of Parliament to ‘improve’ the image of the country that hosted the World Cup. From the arrest warrant, it emerges that “the two women appear to be fully aware of the activities of their husband/father” and appear to “participate in the transport of ‘gifts’ given to Morocco by the Moroccan ambassador in Poland”. According to the documents of the investigation Maria Colleoni would also have told Panzeri “to open a bank account in Belgium and had apparently insisted that she did not want him to carry out operations without her being able to control them (…). This indicates that Maria Colleoni exercises a some kind of control over her husband’s activities or at least trying to maintain some control”. In the house of the Panzeri family in Calusco d’Adda, 17 thousand euros and valuable watches were found in the searches carried out by the Milan prosecutor’s office. Money and precious objects on which the women would not have provided explanations.

Arrested on 9 December on a European arrest warrant and currently under house arrest, the two women are defended by the lawyer Nicola Colliwho in recent days had commented to beraking latest news: “They are incredulous, they are two people who have never had any problem with justice. They are extraneous to everything”.