BRUXELLES – A meeting of about three hours, which began at 16.20 in the afternoon. After almost a month Eva Kaili, the former vice president of the European Parliament who ended up in prison on charges of corruption in the Qatargate investigation, was able to see her almost two-year-old daughter again. Accompanied by grandfather Alexandros Kaili by taxi, the little girl arrived at Haren prison, the new Belgian prison located a few kilometers from the center of Brussels.

Corruption in the EU parliament