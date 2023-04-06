Home World Qatargate, Panzeri leaves prison and goes to house arrest
Qatargate, Panzeri leaves prison and goes to house arrest

The Council Chamber of the Brussels court has decided to release former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri under electronic surveillance, who has been in prison since 9 December as part of the Belgian investigation into Qatargate. This was reported by the lawyer of the Lombard politician, Laurent Kennes.
The former socialist MEP, considered the soul of the corruption scandal in the European Parliament, had repented in January, negotiating with the justice an effective year of prison which will start after the trial, in exchange for “complete and sincere” information on the crimes and offenses committed by him or his accomplices in the corruption scandal which rocked the European Parliament. The politician should be released from the Brussels prison of Saint-Gilles in the next few hours.

