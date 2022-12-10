Listen to the audio version of the article

The suspicion is that he intervened “politically” with the members who work in the European Parliament “for the benefit of Qatar and Morocco,” in exchange for payments of sums of money and gifts or gratuities. And that he used “ingenious and often incorrect methods to achieve his goals”.

These are the accusations made against Antonio Panzeri, the former MEP arrested in Brussels with other people, including the vice president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, contested by the Belgian investigating judge Michel Claise in the investigation in which the crimes of criminal conspiracy, corruption and money laundering are hypothesized starting from January 2021.

Wife to daughter under house arrest

The accusations made against the former secretary of the Chamber of Labor of Milanrepresentative in Europe first for the Democratic Party and then for Article One, a progressive movement from which it was suspended today, are put in black and white in the form attached to the European arrest warrant executed on 9 December in Calusco d’Addain the province of Bergamo, against Panzeri’s wife, Maria Colleoniand of daughter Sylvia. The two women, defended by Angelo De Riso and Nicola Colli, today before the judge of the Brescia Court of Appeal who validated the arrest and granted the house arrest, said they were “not aware of anything” of what was disputed.

That is, as stated in the act which is entered in the police database of all Schengen area countriesto “be aware of the activities of the husband/father and even to participate in the transport of the ‘gifts’ given to Morocco through Abderrahim Atmoun, Ambassador of Morocco to Poland”. In the summary description of the facts, the magistrate, emphasizing that the “presumption of innocence” applies, writes that the crimes emerge from the transcript of wiretaps between Panzeri, also the founder of Fight impunity, and the wife. Pending the transmission of the Mae, the European arrest warrant in which the passages of the investigation that engulfed the European Parliament are reported in detail, a dialogue also appears in which reference is made to a holiday during the Christmas period for the whole family cost 100 thousand euros. Figure on which investigations are underway and which his wife spoke about on the phone.

The interceptions

In the document, a 4-page file which summarizes some conversations, it is explained that Maria Colleoni and Panzeri would have used a credit card of a third person called “the giant” (“géant”). Furthermore, regarding the organization of a family vacation during Natalie’s break, speaking of costs and emphasizing that “we cannot afford to spend 100,000 euros (…) as in the previous year”, Maria Colleoni allegedly said to her husband to “open a bank account in Belgium” on which she did not want “that he does any operation without her being able to control it”. She and then she advised him to open an account with “VAT numberwhich suggests that Panzeri could have started a new commercial activity subject to VAT”.