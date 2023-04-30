Quarrel before Naples-Salernitana, there is a man stabbed: that’s why

The fact that took place in Naples outside the Fuorigrotta Stadium: a 38-year-old injured who will get away with a ten-day prognosis

The day that could go down in history did not go as the Napoli fans hoped. It’s a party that has only been postponed, because, barring sensational news, Napoli will be crowned the Italian champions next day. However, today’s draw at Maradona against Salernitana temporarily shut down the party of the many Azzurri fans who stormed the Stadio di Fuorigrotta and the streets of the city today.

A party only postponed where, however, there were also complicated situations. As testifies the wound sustained by a 38-year-old, who today was admitted to the San Paolo hospital. A simple dispute over the road system resulted in a fierce argument, which ended in a stab wound. To attack the man, as reported by various sources, would have been a motorist who could not pass.

The man was with his car near the Stadio di Fuorigrotta and was blocked by the many fans outside the Stadium. The State Police is now investigating the matter, it cannot be excluded that recognition of the man can take place within a few hours. Fortunately, the stabbed 38-year-old has already left the hospital and will get away with a ten-day prognosis.

April 30 – 5.50pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

