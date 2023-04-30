The campaigners reach the cabinet

This week, President Petro requested the formal resignation of his entire cabinet to make some adjustments that will allow the major reforms to be carried out due to the change that the citizens chose on June 19. The president’s decision came after statements by representatives of traditional parties who were seeking cosmetic changes, rather than profound ones.

In principle, the president’s decision had been to reach consensus, to build from different shores, to establish work routes for common objectives and opened the concertation to a great national pact in which, despite the differences, we could meet in the fundamentals. During these first eight months, even with vicissitudes, it worked and the president complied.

However, the health reform has been the turning point, in which despite the government listening to concerns, giving answers and making changes, the coalitions of traditional parties betrayed trust and agreements. They want changes without anything changing and that was not what we told the people, that is not what they expect from this president, that is to make everything work like it has in recent years and continue to be excluded in the territories.

In this sense, the president, faithful to the popular mandate, decided to make changes that would allow him to follow the roadmap of change and in total his cabinet had eight modifications. The construction of the new work team seeks to help consolidate the government program and that it becomes an agreement at the service of the communities, not of a few or of the leaders of some parties.

To those who are no longer here, a huge thank you for their management because they were the first rocks to cement change and to bet on a country with more social justice, different visions are needed to make things work and now is the time for those who They come from collecting what has been achieved and building on what has been built to fulfill the country that, since the social outbreak, has been demanding profound transformations, count on me to materialize it.

We continue to work bench, cabinet and government for #ElCambioQueSoñamos.