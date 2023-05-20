Queen Elizabeth, how much did the funeral cost the taxpayers?

The solemn state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which took place on 19 September last, and the other events organized on days of national mourning to pay homage to the sovereign who died on 8 September in the Scottish castle of Balmoral cost British taxpayers around 162 million pounds sterling (186 million euros). This was communicated by the Ministry of the Treasury, according to which the major costs were covered by the Ministry of the Interior for 74 million pounds (85 million euros).

The Home Office was in charge of the complex security system to allow, among other things, international leaders and crowned heads to take part in the funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey and hundreds of thousands of subjects to pay their respects to the coffin of the sovereign in the funeral chambers staged in London at Westminster Hall and first in St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh. While the Department of Culture, Media and Sport contributed £57m (€65m).

According to Deputy Treasury Secretary John Glen, “the government’s priority was to have these events run smoothly,” “while ensuring the safety of the public.” Official figures on the costs of the coronation of King Charles III which took place on May 6 have not yet been released, but according to the anti-monarchist group Republic, they would be at least 100 million pounds (115 million euros).