The body of Queen Elizabeth, who died on the 8th of this month, arrived in Edinburgh, a city in northern Scotland, yesterday.

[Japanese headlines]The body of Queen Elizabeth, who died on the 8th of this month, arrived in Edinburgh, a city in northern Scotland, yesterday. And from today, the Queen’s body will be placed in the local cathedral to receive the mourning of the local people.

On the morning of the 11th local time, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Balmoral Castle and will be sent to Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, in about six hours. Princess Anne reportedly traveled with the Queen in her hearse. As the hearse passed villages along the way, people lined the streets to pay their respects to the queen, and mourners threw white flowers at the hearse.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on the 8th at the age of 96. On the 9th, the United Kingdom entered a national mourning period.

According to the BBC, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will pass through Aberdeen, Dundee and other places before arriving in Edinburgh. The 280-kilometer journey is expected to take about six hours. According to previous reports, the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, local time.