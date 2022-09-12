The coldest months of the year are upon us. Concern rises over the cost that families will have to bear for electricity, gas and heating. Consumer associations have intervened on the subject several times. Assoutenti today sounded the alarm on unsustainable price increases on the horizon. “Without effective interventions in 2023, the average annual electricity and gas bill for a” typical “family could reach 5,266 euros with higher spending on an annual basis, and even in the presence of a reduction in consumption, of about 1,889 euros per household” is the complaint of the association that has carried out an elaboration on the basis of the current energy and gas prices.

Here are the accounts and why the risk of heavy spending is high. “Waiting to know the changes in tariffs for the last quarter of 2022, for the current year a family finds itself paying an average of 2,558 euros for electricity and gas – analyzes the president Furio Truzzi – With the price of gas that has touched 300 euros per megawatt hour on the Ttf platform in Amsterdam and the escalation of energy, bills are destined to increase further, and at current price levels the same family will pay a total of 5,266 euros in 2023: 3,052 euros for gas, € 2,214 for electricity ».

“Through the reduction of consumption and a better use of household appliances it is possible to cut energy expenditure by about 820 euros per family, but this means that in 2023 and on the basis of current prices, the increase will be around +1,889 euros per year per unit – he continues Truzzi – Who will cover this difference that risks sending families into default? The government is not doing enough to avoid an economic catastrophe, and must run for cover now, adopting measures on the front of the misalignment of energy prices, imposing the price cap and finding resources to cover the greater energy expenditure of Italians »adds Truzzi.

How to defend yourself

Assoutenti has created a practical guide that explains verbatim the possible savings that can be obtained in the bill by changing your habits:

Regarding electricity: for the association, replacing all the bulbs in the house with energy-saving LED bulbs, you get to -32 kwh per year. Choosing only high energy saving appliances (class A +++): -150 kwh per year. With intelligent consumption of household appliances (operation at full load, switching on in the evening at a reduced rate, use of “eco” functions and the like, etc.): -56 kWh per year. Window screens and better thermal insulation: -30 kwh per year. Daily switching off of standby appliances and lights in unused rooms: -130 kWh per year.

The total for electricity reaches -398 kWh per year per year for an estimated saving of 163 euros per year per family.

The item that weighs the most is that of gas and several hundred euros per year can be saved on this item. For the association, with a reduction of heating by 1 degree, consumption reaches -128 cubic meters per year. With a reduction of heating for 1 hour a day: -43 cubic meters per year. With a reduction of heating for 15 days a year (postponement of the ignition date, advance of the shutdown date): -38 cubic meters per year. The adoption of thermostatic valves leads to -180 cubic meters per year. The shower instead of the bathroom, and for a maximum duration of 5 minutes, saves -25 cubic meters per year.

The total is -414 cubic meters of gas per year for an estimated saving of 656 euros per year per family