Home Sports Gp Montreal, what a Pogacar! According to Van Aert, then Bagioli
Sports

Gp Montreal, what a Pogacar! According to Van Aert, then Bagioli

by admin
Gp Montreal, what a Pogacar! According to Van Aert, then Bagioli

In Canada starter of the World Cup: the Slovenian returns to success, good signs of the Valtellina towards the world championship test

World Championship trials and great show in Montreal in the second of the two Canadian World Tour races. After 220 km the race was decided in a five-man sprint and the Slovenian of the UAE-Emirates Tadej Pocagar, at the 14th seasonal success (achieved Fresh Evenepoel King of the Vuelta). Pogacar beat the Belgian Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and it is a duel that we could see again on Sunday 25 September in Wollongong in Australia. In a blue key – today the 10 names of Bennati – excellent signals from the 23 year old Andrea Bagioli from Valtellina who took an excellent third place. Montreal, among other things, is in pole position to host the 2026 World Cup.

12 September – 15:22

© breaking latest news

See also  Vallorco, great opportunity L'Agliè begins the adventure

You may also like

Table Tennis Asian Cup Announces Invitation List Led...

Milan scores three points to Marassi Messias-Giroud, Sampdoria...

Argentina narrowly beats Brazil to win the Copa...

Volleyball, Draghi receives the Azzurri world champions: “Your...

Summary of football news: C Luo Dongchuang tried...

iPhone 14: the subscription to have the new...

Shaanxi general Sailin Weichuang won the first senior...

Bologna, the official engagement of Thiago Motta until...

Owen: Tottenham can advance to the Champions League...

The Oltrepo already on the ball scrambles the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy