World Championship trials and great show in Montreal in the second of the two Canadian World Tour races. After 220 km the race was decided in a five-man sprint and the Slovenian of the UAE-Emirates Tadej Pocagar, at the 14th seasonal success (achieved Fresh Evenepoel King of the Vuelta). Pogacar beat the Belgian Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and it is a duel that we could see again on Sunday 25 September in Wollongong in Australia. In a blue key – today the 10 names of Bennati – excellent signals from the 23 year old Andrea Bagioli from Valtellina who took an excellent third place. Montreal, among other things, is in pole position to host the 2026 World Cup.