Now that Apple’s new generation of mobile phones, the iPhone 14 series, has been released, many friends who don’t consider starting, or simply know the configuration of the iPhone 14, may be killed. Such an uninnovative smartphone is now sold out of stock. , and the iPhone 14 Pro Max series is not sold at all, why is this? In fact, after the real experience, the stamina for development is really great, as follows:

1. The overall improvement of shooting

Many friends said that although the main camera of the iPhone 14 series has been increased to 48 million pixels, Android is already 200 million pixels, which is nothing to brag about, and Samsung has also ridiculed Apple that its own 100 million pixel camera has been used for 2 years. . In fact, when the Apple iPhone 13 series used a 12-megapixel main camera, it was already ranked well in smartphones. Now it has been upgraded to 48 million pixels, which is a huge improvement. After getting the iPhone 14 Pro, my friends also It is found that a photo taken with 48 million pixels occupies 98M of memory, and the clarity can be imagined.

2. Overall improvement of appearance When it comes to the design of the iPhone 14 series, there is also a lot of controversy. The two models of the iPhone 14 are still the notch screens that have been used for many years, and the hole-digging screens of the two iPhone 14 Pro phones are not new, but they appear here. In digging holes, Apple has made the "smart" to the extreme, taking advantage of each company's strengths to achieve a real "smart island", and the real experience is really good.

Of course, apart from these two major changes, the iPhone 14 series still has its bright spots. What do you think you like in other aspects?

