Quick cake with apples | Magazine

This is the easiest recipe for the most beautiful apple cake.

Izvor: PRINTSCREEN/YT/COOKING KISY

You can make an apple cake in a million ways, but this recipe is by far the easiest, and almost 2 million people are delighted with it. You need a few cheap ingredients that every housewife already has at home, and all you have to do is mix them and put them to bake. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

3 apples

3 eggs

180 ml of milk

150 g of sugar

a pinch of salt

300 g of flour

80 g prince

10 g of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

lemon peel

lemon juice

Preparation:

Beat eggs with a pinch of salt and sugar, then add milk and melted butter. Mix, then add cinnamon, vanilla and grated lemon peel. Mix again, then add sifted flour with baking powder. Combine and add finely chopped apples. Pour over the lemon juice and mix. Pour the resulting mixture into a refractory container that you have oiled. Bake in the oven at 180°C for about 40-45 minutes.



Cake with apples Izvor: Youtube/ cooking kisy

(A matter of taste)