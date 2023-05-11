Racecourse of Palermo, festive Saturday with the Trinacria Grand Prix

by livesicilia.it – ​​2 hours ago

A special day scheduled for May 13 with 13 horses at the start and the Gaia Cucinotta trophy with an original and fun formula 3′ OF READING PALERMO – Great horse racing but also attractions and fun for…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo racetrack, Saturday celebration with the Trinacria Grand Prix appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».