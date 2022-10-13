WASHINGTON. Another reverse for Donald Trump in the investigation into classified papers seized by the FBI at his residence in Mar-a-Lago: the supreme court, where there is a conservative majority that helped cement with three appointments, rejected his urgent request to overturn a decision of an appeals court and allow a special master (a third party legal expert) to examine the 100 top secret documents held by the Bureau.

The judges have practically given the green light to the Justice Department to proceed with the analysis of more than one hundred documents classified as “secret” and found among the more than 11,000 documents that Trump had taken away from the White House, to keep them in his resort in Florida. The FBI had kidnapped them during the August 8 search.

Meanwhile, the House Commission representatives investigating the attempt insurrection of January 6 2021 voted unanimously for summon Donald Trump and question him about his role in the attack on Capitol Hill. There are also three Republican representatives on the Commission, including the vice president of the organization, Liz Cheney.

The parliamentary commission investigating Donald Trump’s role in the assault on the Capitol has reconstructed the thread of events that led to that crisis, showing that the former president had planned “well in advance” to declare his victory, even before he knew the results.

According to the commission, the then president and his entourage had planned, several months before the vote, to reject the result of the vote, whatever the outcome. At the ninth public hearing, lawmakers presented evidence, but also recorded testimony from former Trump officials and advisors, and emails, to show that the decision to try to overturn the November 2020 results had already been made. And they voted unanimously to call Trump to testify and deliver documents. The committee approved the resolution with 9 votes in favor and none against. “Our duty today is to our country and our children and our Constitution. We are obliged to seek answers directly from the man who set all this in motion,” said Liz Cheney, the Republican deputy who was among the most determined to ask that Trump be held accountable for his actions.