Sony Honda Mobility, a joint venture between Sony and Honda Motor, will enter the high-end electric vehicle market, with sales starting in 2025.Sony Honda Mobility Chief Executive Yasuhide Mizuno said on Thursday that the company will first deliver electric vehicles to the U.S. market in spring 2026, Japan in the second half of 2026, and will consider entering the European market next.

In addition, the company will manufacture electric vehicles at Honda Motor’s North American plants and source raw materials primarily in North America.

The two Japanese giants joined forces this year in an attempt to combine their respective strengths to overtake rivals such as Tesla and Volkswagen. Sony expects the partnership will give it access to Honda’s decades-long expertise in car manufacturing, sales and service, while Honda seeks to leverage Sony’s knowledge in entertainment, networking and sensors for autonomous vehicles.

“We want to build a team that can win overseas markets,” said Izumi Kawanishi, chief operating officer of Sony Honda Mobility. “Software will be our advantage over our EV competitors.”

