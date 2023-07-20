RAIL TRANSPORT The European Commission allocates 125 million for the renewal of rolling stock for freight transport – News

The go-ahead from the European Commission has arrived, following a request from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, on the approval of the financing scheme of 125 million euros intended for the modernization of locomotives and wagons intended for the rail transport of goods.

The approved measure is part of the Complementary National Plan (PNC), the national investment program in support of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), and is aimed at the purchase of new locomotives (for an amount of 60 million euros) and new wagons (for an amount equal to 65 million euros), which will contribute to the renewal of the fleet of vehicles in circulation and will guarantee greater safety and higher efficiency as well as favoring energy savings and the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

The loan is aimed at companies in the freight railway and logistics sector, holders or owners of locomotives and freight wagons, operating on the Italian territory and will cover up to 30% of the purchase cost in the event of scrapping of old vehicles, or up to 20 % in case of purchase without scrapping.

The European Commission therefore approved the measure, concluding that the support is proportionate, as limited to the minimum necessary, and has limited impact on competitiveness and trade between Member States, as well as promoting rail transport, in line with the objectives of the strategy for more sustainable mobility and the European Green Deal.

