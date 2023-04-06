Publisher Kalypso Media and developer Gaming Minds Studios have confirmed that Railway Empire 2the new episode of the successful IP dedicated to the management of a railway company, is ready for the next scheduled departure 25 maggiodate on which it will be directly included in Xbox Game Pass.

The game will take us to the times of the Industrial Revolution, asking us to take the reins of a small nineteenth century railway company, to transform it into an industrial empire destined to prosper for centuries.

Railway Empire 2 aims to enhance and expand all the features of the previous episode, offering a wide choice of game modes: we will have at our disposal a campaign divided into 5 chapters, 14 different pre-set scenarios to try our hand at, the engaging Construction Mode, as well as the game mode free. It will also be possible to join forces to grow our company with cooperative sessions for up to 4 players.

Among the main features that Railway Empire 2 can boast, we find:

An accurate historical reconstruction: set in 1830, the game will offer 60 detailed models of historical locomotives, which can be customized with the colors and initials of your company

Extended game world: we will have two huge maps, respectively dedicated to fully representing the United States and Europe, together with additional regional level maps, more detailed. There are more than 300 cities spread across the two maps.

Enjoy the view: in addition to running our business, we will be able to enjoy the panoramas crossed by our trains, both from inside the carriages and from the driver’s compartment.

Railway Empire 2 will be available for both the latest generation consoles and Xbox One, with the mechanism of Smart Delivery, and will have the texts localized in Italian.

Below you will find an interesting video focused on the construction phases of the railway line, enjoy!