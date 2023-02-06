American Gun Show (data map)

Overseas Network, February 5th According to a Bloomberg News report on the 4th, a report on gun violence recently released by the US government showed that rampant gun theft has contributed to the increasingly serious problem of violent crime in the United States.

After analyzing crime data in the United States from 2017 to 2021, the report mentioned that ghost guns without serial numbers and whose origin cannot be further traced appear frequently at crime scenes across the United States. With fewer than 2,000 in 2017 and nearly 20,000 in 2021, the recovery rate of ghost guns has increased tenfold. The report also notes the types of semi-automatic guns favored by criminals, with Glock pistols “the most popular”.

Perpetrators’ preference for firearms is only one factor in the seriousness of gun violence, the report said. Gun owners’ mishandling of guns is the key to the rampant illegal gun trade, which in turn fuels the problem of violent crime. The data shows that ordinary citizens “provide” more than 250,000 firearms to criminals every year. From 2017 to 2021, about 1.074 million guns were stolen in the United States, the vast majority of which came from private gun owners, and about a quarter of gun thefts were not reported to the police.

The top five U.S. states for gun thefts are Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, South Carolina and Georgia, which share lax gun control laws, high rates of gun ownership and high gun theft rates. violence rate. According to the report, “the number of guns stolen in the United States every year is huge, enough to arm all criminals who commit gun homicides, assaults and robberies every year. Stolen guns can be said to be the main source of guns for violent criminals.” (Overseas Network/ Wang Shanning)

