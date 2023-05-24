ran for mayor in 2001

by palermotoday.it – ​​5 hours ago

The lawyer Francesco Crescimanno died today at the age of 81. Jurist of great value, he was a civil party in numerous mafia trials. In 2001 he took part in the race to become mayor of Palermo. In those municipal elections he was the man…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The lawyer Francesco Crescimanno has died: he participated in the race for mayor in 2001 and appeared 5 hours ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.