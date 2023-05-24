Home » Juventus, Elkann: ‘Allegri is determined, he wants Europe on the pitch’
In the aftermath of the Federal Court of Appeals ruling imposing a fine of -10 points in the standings at Juventus due to the capital gains case and after the black and whites’ defeat at Castellani against Empoli 4-1, it is the president of Exor, the majority shareholder of Juve, John Elkan who takes stock of the situation: “It’s a moment difficult on and off the pitch, Juventus has always faced adversity and has always strengthened in adversity.” he said on the sidelines of the inauguration of the third chair dedicated to Avvocato Agnelli at the Bocconi University in Milan.

“Allegri wants to win Europe on the field”

Elkann also explained that he had spoken to the Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, who was very saddened at the end of the Castellani match but who was keen to clarify that he did not want to leave Juventus at such a delicate moment. Juventus still have the chance to earn a place in Europe on the pitch: “Today I spoke to our coach Allegri – added the president of Exor -. He feels the responsibility of our history ed he is determined with our team to face the next two games to deserve Europe on the pitch”.




