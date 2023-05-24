Governor of Meta announced his support for the suspension of the bilateral ceasefire – news

Next Wednesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 25, the National Civil Service Commission -CNSC- will hold the Macroregional Meeting of Merit and Transparency: Instruments of the Civil Service for Governance, of the Orinoquía-Sur region, in the city of Villavicencio, meta department.

The event, aimed at public servants and entities of the territorial order, will take place in the Auditorium of the Germán Arciniegas Library, at carrera 45 # 10 – 52, starting at 8:00 am, and will have the participation of the Government of Meta, the Secretary of Competitiveness and Economic Development of the Mayor’s Office, the Chamber of Commerce of Villavicencio, the Sectional Council of the Judiciary of Meta, among others.

The objective of this meeting is to bring the management of the CNSC to different areas of the country, as well as to share experiences and relevant information in relation to the regulations of the administration and surveillance of the administrative career, the importance of the Evaluation of Labor Performance, the role of the Personnel Commissions and the operation of the SIMO platform, among other issues.

Another of the objectives of the National Civil Service Commission in carrying out this Meeting is to resolve in real time the doubts and requirements of entities and citizens, in relation to the administration and surveillance of the administrative career and to provide them with information on the execution and planning of selection processes. Through appointment scheduling and on-site care, people will be able to solve particular cases.

The Macroregional Meeting of Merit and Transparency: Instruments of the Civil Service for Governance, of the Orinoquía-South region covers the departments of Meta, Guaviare, Caquetá, Casanare, Vaupés, Guainía, Vichada, Amazonas and Putumayo.

The region in figures

Regarding the selection processes carried out by the CNSC in these regions of the country, 22 merit contests have included offers for the department of Meta, with a total of 3,221 vacancies, of which 319 are in planning and 2,902 in execution. selection processes such as DIAN, Entities of the National Order 2022, Entities of the Territorial Order 2022, Nation 3 and Territorial 8, among others.

For the Amazonas and Orinoquia region, there are an offer of 11,942 vacancies, of which 10,718 vacancies are currently in execution and 1,224 in the planning of contests that will be offered soon.

guest panelists

To address these issues, the CNSC will be President Commissioner Mauricio Liévano Bernal, Commissioners Sixta Zúñiga Lindao and Mónica María Moreno, as well as CNSC executives.

Among the entities invited will be the Administrative Department of the Public Function -DAFP-; the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the Sectional Council of the Judiciary of Meta, the Secretariat of Competitiveness and Economic Development of Meta, the Secretariat of Transparency of the Presidency of the Republic and the Chamber of Commerce of Villavicencio.

To know the agenda and other information about the Macroregional Meeting that will take place in Villavicencio, go to

Source: National Civil Service Commission -CNSC

Related