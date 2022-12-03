Home World Rats are rampant in New York, the government is recruiting a “rodent extermination manager” with high salary_Zhang Ni_Year Salary_Jobs
Original title: Rat infestation in New York, USA The government recruits a “rodent extermination manager” with a high salary

Rats on the streets of New York, USA.

Overseas Network, December 2nd According to reports from CBS and other media on December 1, New York City in the United States has been plagued by rat infestation. In order to completely eliminate a large number of local rats, the New York City government is openly recruiting a “rat extermination chief” and giving An annual salary of up to 170,000 US dollars (about 1.2 million yuan) was offered.

Job adverts posted by New York City show that the official position is called “Master Rat Exterminator.” Applicants for the position need to have an undergraduate degree or experience in urban planning, with an annual salary between $120,000 and $170,000. The recruiting stated that the ideal candidate would like a challenge, have the ability to coordinate across agencies to develop strategies, be highly motivated, and have the determination to consider all solutions from different angles, etc.

From the beginning of this year to the end of September, the New York municipal hotline received more than 21,500 calls about rodent complaints, compared with more than 18,000 in the same period in 2021. New York’s mayor signed a bill in November requiring new buildings to be exterminated before they open, and has designated specific extermination areas to combat rodent infestations in the city. (Overseas Network/Compiled by Zhang Ni Internship/Zhou Xuanchi)

