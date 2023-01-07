According to the relevant provisions of the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP), RCEP will come into effect for Indonesia on January 2, 2023. The Municipal Council for the Promotion of International Trade will issue certificates of origin and back-to-back certificates of origin exported to Indonesia under RCEP from the effective date of implementation.

It is reported that foreign trade enterprises in our city can apply for the certificate of origin for exporting to Indonesia under RCEP through the “China Council for the Promotion of International Trade” or “China (Zhejiang) International Trade Single Window” free of charge. The certificate is issued in a comprehensive electronic way to realize the cross-border transmission of electronic data. The certificate information can be queried in real time globally at the “China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Online Certification Center”, and there is a self-service printing service function. The export goods with the certificate are in accordance with RCEP regulations. Provides for preferential tariff treatment in Indonesia.

The issuance of certificates of origin exported to Indonesia under RCEP not only provides foreign trade enterprises with a new choice on the basis of certificates of origin under the China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement, but also allows them to enjoy the benefits of “from scratch” and “from scratch”. “Less to more” RCEP tariff reduction policy dividend. In the past three years, the Municipal Council for the Promotion of International Trade has issued a total of 2,271 preferential certificates of origin for foreign trade enterprises in our city to export to Indonesia, involving an amount of 1.4456 million US dollars, helping enterprises to explore new international markets.

Source: Wenzhou Daily

Original title: RCEP takes effect in Indonesia Wenzhou enterprises go out to meet new opportunities

Reporter: Li Zhong

This article is transferred from: Wenzhou News Network 66wz.com