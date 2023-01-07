Home Health HELLO GIANLUCA! ONLY IF YOU ARE SAMPDORIANO OR JUVENTINO TODAY WILL YOU UNDERSTAND…
Health

HELLO GIANLUCA! ONLY IF YOU ARE SAMPDORIANO OR JUVENTINO TODAY WILL YOU UNDERSTAND…

by admin
HELLO GIANLUCA! ONLY IF YOU ARE SAMPDORIANO OR JUVENTINO TODAY WILL YOU UNDERSTAND…

A Sampdorian and a Juventus player were united by a champion, Gianluca Vialli, for them he was not just a player, but a symbol of an era. The man of the legendary Scudetto and of the best Sampdoria ever, the man of the last Champions League for Juventus,

Gianluca Vialli wasn’t just a very strong striker and a beautiful person, he was a true leader who proved he was in every circumstance. He was everywhere, more than anyone else, at Sampdoria, Juventus, Chelsea and he would also have been as a coach if he had taken that path, but he didn’t need any further confirmation, his star had already been very bright and will never go out .

For a Sampdoria fan, January 6 is a sad day because all the fans identified with Vialli, going beyond the fact that he had then left the Sampdoria team for Juventus, they had adopted him and he repaid them by giving them the most beautiful pages of their history.

For Juventus fans, it’s different, Juventus has won many league titles, but few Champions and Vialli in that season of Marcello Lippi and in the previous one gave two of the best seasons, with the 3-2 against Fiorentina, the real key match in the first Scudetto of the Lippi era, with two goals and a will to win that goes further and then with the Champions League in Rome, with the will to win that was visible on his face, as never before.

Anyone who was a teenager in those years and a Juventus fan may have wanted to be Baggio for his technique, but many wanted to be Vialli for his character, for his leadership, for his way of fighting and to come out of it perhaps with less class but with much more determination.

See also  Omicron variant, first cases also ascertained in Germany and Great Britain. Johnson: "Molecular test and isolation for those entering the UK"

Vialli gave Juventus fans a dream, that great feats can be achieved if one has the character of a lion, Vialli was and he rejected it even in the moment of illness, terrible, lived with composure and with great elegance, not giving in never.

Only if you are a Sampdorian or a Juventus player do you understand today, for only one reason, because if you are a fan, the champions become your companions, idols, you adore them as loved ones or brothers and Vialli, due to his way of being, had entered into each of the fans, it was part of them. I was a teenager and I had stickers for Luca Vialli, my Juventus team cards and I felt like one of the family, even if obviously he couldn’t be…

Hi Gianluca, we will miss you, but we will never stop looking for your heir in tomorrow’s Juve champions, for attitude, desire and determination, but you will always remain unique. RIP

You may also like

they are up to 11 times higher than...

the virus has now changed, it should be...

Family doctors: “The maxi turnout of patients in...

Covid: 6 times higher mortality in the unvaccinated...

Painter teachers paint their school gym during the...

Smog alarm, fine dust twice over the limits...

what are the causes and what remedies can...

how Gymfirst will work (and for whom it...

Sweat at night: watch out for these signs

Lily of the Valley, the wellness paradise –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy