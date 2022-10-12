CitizenSL’s vision is to give you the facility, save your time and speed up your process of documentation. With the experience of 12 years, the company provides legal assistance in obtaining European citizenship of Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, France, and Estonia through various programs.

The governments of the listed European countries offer simplified terms and conditions for issuing passports to foreign applicants who meet the requirements of migration law. Holders of EU passports will get not just freedom of residence in EU states, but also enjoy visa-free traveling, free education (if you meet the requirements), work opportunities at the best companies of the world, and a better future.

How can the immigrants simplify their immigration?

Slovenian citizenship has emerged to be one of the most popular options for many customers. Our main area of activity is to assist in obtaining second passport in a simplified manner, within a few months of the date of paper’ submission, without a solid knowledge of the Slovenian language, renouncing the current citizenship, and also without the applicant being required to reside in the country during the process.

If the client does not have information about his Slovenian affiliation (for example, the baptismal certificate, birth certificate, extract from metric books), CitizenSL.com will undertake the task of evaluating their existence. You can live and work in European Union territory, where you can be allowed to purchase your own house and receive other social benefits. As we can see, several countries have varied immigration procedures and processes. When it comes to Slovenian citizenship, there are two options: naturalization or repatriation.

1. Naturalization: Naturalization is the legally recognized act or the procedure by which a person who is not a citizen of a country gets passport by living in the state about 8 years.

2. Repatriation: The most famous option among immigrant reviews. After residing in, traveling to, or working in another country, one can return to their home through this process. The repatriation procedure allows you to get Slovenian citizenship without having to stay in the country for an extended period of time and while keeping your current passport.

As we confidently assert, CitizenSL adheres to the privacy policy and ensures that client’s personal data is kept secure from third parties. Our team of specialists with experience in international law prepares the necessary documents for obtaining Slovenian citizenship. For your guidance, you can get free initial consultation advice by filling out a form on CitizenSL website. You can contact us at any time that is convenient for you and receive a detailed consultation and answers to your legal queries.

