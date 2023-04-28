Real fans supported former coach Pavle Las | Sport

Real fans found the culprit!

Izvor: DAZN/Screenshot

He is a partisan gave a basketball lesson to Real Madridbroke his game beyond recognition, and the fans of the “royal club” were first furious with the referees, and then with their coach, Listen to Mateo. Cries of “Euroleague, mafia” quickly turned into criticism of the head of the Madrid coaching staff, under whose leadership the Spaniards had no idea how to fight against the playful, fired-up and much more prepared black and whites.

Željko Obradović’s team “grinded” the hosts, and during that time there were also banners with the name of the former coach. pabla lasaa trophy expert whom Real put aside last season, after he had health problems.

After that parting, the club trusted Mateo, Las’s assistant, who won third place in the league table of the Euroleague, and is now on the verge of elimination due to major problems with the player’s health, but also with even greater struggles with the game against the powerful Partizan.

Look at the banner in the hall, addressed to the president of the club, the famous Florentino Perez, who is also in the hall.

Jesus “Ćus” Matthew (54) was Las’s assistant for eight years, and in his first independent season on the “king’s” bench, he is going through big problems, and the heated Parisian exposed them when it was most important. “We have to play with more patience, they run easily, they hit easily, and we are too nervous,” said Mateo at halftime, after Partizan scored as many as 51 points in the first two quarters.