«Really hard moment»- Corriere TV

The basketball star of the women’s NBA was detained in Russia for almost 10 months

Brittney Griner was moved right away as she spoke to reporters for the first time since hers detention of almost 10 months in Russia for drug-related charges. “It was really hard”, admitted the WNBA basketball player at the press conference: “I relied on hard work to overcome difficulties, like when you die in training and go on”, added Griner. The young woman was arrested in February 2022 at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in a search of her luggage. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years, but she was released in a prisoner exchange in December.