Rear-end collision on the Palermo-Mazara, traffic and inconvenience between Capaci and Carini
Rear-end collision on the Palermo-Mazara, traffic and inconvenience between Capaci and Carini

Rear-end collision on the Palermo-Mazara, traffic and inconvenience between Capaci and Carini

23 minutes ago

Rear-end collision on the A29 Palermo-Mazara del Vallo, in the direction of the Sicilian capital. Six cars would be involved in the accident, which literally blocked traffic in the stretch between Carini and Capaci, due to the accident that would have occurred at the height of the stele.…

