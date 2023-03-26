He drove the Spartan marksmen crazy. In the last two games, Ocelář goalkeeper Ondřej Kacetl conceded only once, on Sunday he closed the gate completely, he caught all 32 shots of the home team, and it is mainly thanks to him that only one win separates the Třinec hockey players from advancing to the semi-finals. “Many thanks to Ondra. He was the cornerstone of our victory. He deserves a discharge,” defender Jakub Jeřábek knew, to whom Třinec owes the fact that they are one step ahead of Sparta for the first time in the series.

