Home Sports Sparta over the abyss. This is a heavy defeat, Kempný knows. Kacetl is receiving praise from all sides
Sports

Sparta over the abyss. This is a heavy defeat, Kempný knows. Kacetl is receiving praise from all sides

by admin

He drove the Spartan marksmen crazy. In the last two games, Ocelář goalkeeper Ondřej Kacetl conceded only once, on Sunday he closed the gate completely, he caught all 32 shots of the home team, and it is mainly thanks to him that only one win separates the Třinec hockey players from advancing to the semi-finals. “Many thanks to Ondra. He was the cornerstone of our victory. He deserves a discharge,” defender Jakub Jeřábek knew, to whom Třinec owes the fact that they are one step ahead of Sparta for the first time in the series.

See also  Ice and Snow Covenant Invitation to China | Figure Skating Grand Prix: "Onion Bucket" combination wins back-to-back Russian women's singles and continues to be strong

You may also like

a spectacular new format, but an expected winner,...

Phil Foden: Manchester City midfielder to miss Liverpool...

Only 12 shots were enough for Sparta. We...

Charlotte Bankes: Briton wins overall Snowboard Cross World...

KAC ends Salzburg’s play-off winning streak

Pelicans, 32 apiece to Brandon Ingram and Trey...

Milan, sliding doors: fuori Diaz dentro Samardzic?

Wout van Aert offers his French teammate Christophe...

MotoGp, in Portimao for Marquez “juggling” pole in...

The effects of climate change on surfing

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy