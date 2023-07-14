Record-breaking Flooding in India’s Yamuna River Forces Urgent Evacuations

Title: Record High Water Level of Yamuna River in India Forces Urgent Evacuation

Date: July 14, 2023

The Indian capital, New Delhi, is facing a major crisis as the water level of the Yamuna River reached a record high due to heavy rains in northern India. The flooding has forced the government to urgently evacuate residents from affected areas.

The Yamuna River, the longest tributary of the Ganges, flows through New Delhi, making it susceptible to the impact of rising water levels during the monsoon season. In recent days, heavy downpours have caused the Yamuna River to rise rapidly, leading to widespread flooding in many parts of the city.

On the 13th of July, at 18:00 local time, the water level of the Yamuna River reached 208.66 meters, the highest recorded level in history. This has resulted in significant flood damage and disruption to the lives of people living in low-lying areas of Delhi. Urgent evacuation measures were implemented to ensure the safety of residents, who were relocated to designated safe areas.

Ramdulali, one of the affected individuals, shared their experience, stating, “The flood caused us to lose everything. We have no clothes, no kitchen utensils, nothing.” The devastating impact of the flooding is being felt by numerous families, who have lost their homes and belongings.

In response to the crisis, the local government has taken immediate measures to mitigate further damage. Schools have been closed until the 16th of July, and working from home has been encouraged to ensure the safety of residents. The floods have also caused the shutdown of three local water treatment plants, leading to water shortages for one to two days.

Devand, a reporter at the headquarters, commented on the severity of the situation, saying, “Heavy rains caused by the monsoon are raging in northern India, causing the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi to be at its highest level in history. Rising water levels have also caused flooding in areas near several rivers.”

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and provide necessary support to those affected by the flooding. Efforts are being made to provide relief and aid to impacted individuals, including the provision of emergency supplies and assistance in rebuilding their lives.

As the water level of the Yamuna River remains dangerously high, the government urges residents to exercise caution and follow instructions from local authorities. The crisis serves as a reminder of the increasing vulnerability to extreme weather events, emphasizing the need for effective disaster management strategies and infrastructure development to mitigate future risks.

