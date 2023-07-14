Expert: The Importance of Not Abolishing Public Sharing to Protect the Rights and Interests of Ordinary People

Expert Explains the Importance of Not Abolishing Public Sharing in Real Estate

In recent news, a woman’s purchase of two apartments with shared spaces has sparked widespread concern. The real estate consultant involved in the transaction clarified that the shared shares and related aspects were explained to the buyer during the purchase process. It was found that the shared area of the apartment reached 50%. The seller of the real estate was identified as Xi’an Kanghan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

According to Tianyan Check, Xi’an Kanghan Real Estate Co., Ltd. was established in May 2019 and is led by its legal representative, Yu Kangqi. The company has a registered capital of 10.2 million yuan and engages in marketing planning, real estate development, and operation, among other activities. The company is insured for a total of 9 people, and its wholly-owned shareholder, Rongan Real Estate Co., Ltd., holds more than 120 companies.

Experts in the real estate industry have expressed their view that the elimination of shared areas in housing is not a decision to be made hastily, as it may impinge on the rights and interests of homebuyers. Insufficient shared areas could lead to issues such as cramped elevator rooms, multiple households sharing a single elevator, and reduced public activity spaces. These factors could have a negative impact on the quality and comfort of living for residents.

Yu Xiaofen, the Vice President of the China Institute of Real Estate Appraisers and Real Estate Brokers, emphasized the importance of valuing or confirming property rights based on building area. She argued that this approach not only protects the rights and interests of ordinary people but also recognizes that the public part of a property belongs to all individuals, which is a fair and reasonable perspective.

The discussion surrounding shared spaces in real estate highlights the complex factors at play in the housing market. It is clear that abolishing the concept of public sharing without considering the potential consequences would be detrimental to the interests of ordinary people. As such, experts and industry insiders advocate for a measured approach in addressing this issue, one that takes into account the concerns and needs of homebuyers while preserving the overall quality of living spaces.

