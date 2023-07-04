Record Drug Seizures in Cuba: 3,512.33 kg Confiscated in 2022

Title: Record-Breaking Drug Seizures in Cuba in 2022: Border Guard Troops Make Major Busts

Subtitle: Cuban Ministry of Justice and Customs confirm surge in drug trafficking incidents

In a remarkable development, the Border Guard Troops in Cuba, along with their collaborators, have intercepted a staggering 3,512.33 kilograms of drugs in 2022 through 729 “recall events.” These figures were confirmed by the Ministry of Justice (MINJUS) in a statement provided to the national television press.

MINJUS spokesperson Alexis Batista Cegrera, the director of International Relations, acknowledged that the quantity of drugs seized this year far surpasses the numbers from the previous year. This information was further corroborated by Colonel William Pérez González, vice chief of the General Customs of the Republic.

The report also reveals that the José Martí international airport in Havana, Cuba, has emerged as the primary hub for detecting drug trafficking. Following Havana, the airports of Matanzas, Holguín, and Santiago de Cuba have also been identified as significant points of interception. In total, these four locations accounted for a remarkable 77% of all the drug trafficking cases detected.

When asked about the types of drugs seized, Colonel William Pérez disclosed that cocaine was the most prevalent substance traced during these operations. Nevertheless, authorities also uncovered instances involving marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids, and various other synthetic drugs, including a few incidents involving ecstasy – a particularly noteworthy revelation as ecstasy had not been previously detected at the border.

Further analysis of the data indicates that the majority of drug couriers apprehended – a staggering 74% – were Cuban nationals linked to drug smuggling activities. This grim statistic underscores the domestic scope of the issue.

Highlighting various aspects of contemporary drug trafficking trends, officials pointed out the risks undertaken by individuals transporting luggage and goods that do not belong to them. Known as “encomiendas,” these shipments, often originating from North American agencies or unassociated entities, have emerged as a clandestine method for drug smuggling.

It is crucial to emphasize that individuals are personally responsible for the contents of the goods they carry. Consequently, if detected by the authorities, they will be required to prove in court that the drugs were not theirs.

The upsurge in drug seizures this year serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in Cuba. The government, along with its security agencies, continues to remain vigilant to protect the nation and its citizens from the harmful effects of this illegal trade.

