Record order for Ryanair: 300 Boeing 737 Max arriving for 36 billion euro. Increase in passengers in sight

Ryanairglobal low-cost giant with operational headquarters in Londonplaced a record order of 300 Boeing 737 Max worth more than 40 billion dollars (36 billion euros). The announcement, which sanctions the restart of the company one year after the end of the last significant restrictions on global travel imposed by the emergency Covidseals one of the most important shop assistants also for the supplier Usa – destined to have impact in the eternal challenge with the European competitor Airbus – in an aviation market in general recovering almost everywhere after the black period of pandemic As a prelude to the vector on the horizon a 80% increase in annual passenger traffic – up to 300 million travellers, estimates in hand – by 2034: in a framework in which the company of the volcanic Michael O’ Leary should open the door to the gradual hiring of 10,000 more employees between flight attendants, engineers and pilots. “It is the largest order ever placed by an Irish company for products manufactured in the United States United States“, underlines the same Ryanair in a note. The delivery of jet is expected between 2027 and 2033. The contract will still be subject upon approval of the shareholdersduring the September annual general meeting, due to the size cheap of the transaction and the size of the investment.

The new 737 Max-10 aircraft Selected has 228 seats, about 20% more than the current configuration of this model. And it is the evolution of a jet designed for short and medium-haul flights already in use to a very large extent by the company from over Sleeve. The signing of the contract took place at the Boeing headquarters in Arlington, in Virginiaby the two managing directors: O’Leary for the carrier, Dave Calhoun for the American aerospace giant.

In the recent past the Irish executive had not hesitated – among many others targets of his recurring controversies and statements raise zero – to criticize the same Boeing for the delay of some deliveries. But on the sidelines of today’s signing he compared the relationship with the holding company led by Calhoun “a bit to that of a marriage: in which you are conflicts occasional, but then we get together, kiss and make peace”. Words spoken in a smiling atmosphere and that the number one of Boeing did not hesitate to reciprocate with similar cordiality, paying homage to Ryanair for being the first partner to trust his group in such dimensions after the stop imposed on all the world‘s fleets of Max in December 2020 (grounded by the aviation authorities following some accidents). Meanwhile, the announcement was greeted on the markets with a 3.5% jump in Boeing shares on the stock market, and with an initial 1.6% increase in Ryanair shares.