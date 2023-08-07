Red Dead Redemption is coming back, announcement with release date from Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption is making a comeback with a dedicated port to PS4 and Nintendo Switch, arriving this month from Rockstar Games.

Rockstar Games has finally announced officially Red Dead Redemptiona title that has appeared several times in recent rumors but which finally finds confirmation from Rockstar Games itself, which presented the title today with a release date scheduled for this month on PS4 e Nintendo Switch.

This is not a reworked and remastered version of the original Red Dead Redemption but just a port of this game, arriving on PS4 and Nintendo Switch on August 17, 2023.

The game brings back the excellent open world action adventure originally released in 2010, in a form adapted to the new platforms.

The original and the new Red Dead Redemption

Considered one of the best games of its period, Red Dead Redemption enacts the story of John Marston, a former highwayman who was part of Dutch van der Linde’s gang. Set in 1911, along the border between the United States and Mexico, the game takes us to explore four large counties, following the missions of the main story and numerous secondary activities.

The relaunch on PS4 and Nintendo Switch represents a great opportunity to immerse yourself again in the adventures of Marston, grappling with the attempt to start a new life after that as a criminal but still always chased by the ghosts of the past who drag him into new and dangerous situations. However, it is not neither remaster nor remakebut precisely of the original version brought to the new platforms.

The game still defends itself quite well in technical terms, with this new version that offers the possibility of enjoying it on modern platforms, in particular also on the move in the case of Nintendo Switch. After the many rumors about a remaster or even a remake, Rockstar Games’ choice to launch the game practically in its original version is somewhat surprising, but it is a title that can still be perfectly enjoyable.

There is also Undead Nightmare

Inside the package, in addition to the original content of the base game, this new version of Red Dead Redemption also contains the add-on pack Undead Nightmarefamous zombie-themed DLC that gives the setting a particular turn towards survival horror.

Double Eleven Studios has taken care of the development of this port, which stages, for the first time, Red Dead Redemption on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Considering the nature of the title in question, which is not a real reworking of the original, the lack of the platform game Xbox it seems to be easily solved with the use of the original in backwards compatibility on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Strangely, Rockstar Games didn’t take the opportunity to launch Red Dead Redemption on as well PCunless I plan to announce a version in the near future.

