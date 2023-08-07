Cycling holidays in Italy: where to go (cycle paths, bike parks, destinations, hotels)

South Tyrol

On the set of Curon. Made famous by successful series and then there are Netflix, Curon Venosta (Bolzano) is located on the banks of the lake of Resia, already made famous by the submerged bell tower also immortalized in fiction. Click here to find out how to explore this “mysterious” and fascinating area of ​​the province of Bolzano by bike here you find the list of hotels and other accommodation facilities.

Trentino

Dolomites Paganella Bike. “Ad hoc” ski lifts and a network of trails for having fun in the area Molveno, Fai e Go there: and the Dolomites Paganella Bike, which reopened on two wheels last June 20 in the name of safety and with proposals also for the little ones. Click here for more information on this area, with a wide tourist offer which includes many biker-friendly hotels.

From Val d’Ao

In the shadow of Mont Blanc. It is inevitable that the gaze occasionally detaches from the route to embrace the wonderful surrounding panorama and arrive at the snow-capped peaks. Val d’Aosta is one of the Italian mtb paradises, with many spaces to explore such as the Val Ferret and the Val Veny: click here to find out more about where to cycle at the foot of the Mont Blanc. For accommodation facilities: Click here for those present in the area of Courmayeurfrom which you can hike in both valleys.

Pile Bikeland. In summer, the well-known locality connected to Aosta by a cable car turns into the “land of bikers”, with the Pila Bikeland which has 16 routes for a total of 30 km of Downhill Freeride and 185 km of Cross Country. Sportoutdoor 24 visited it immediately after the end of the lockdown: read the report here, with all the useful info.

Veneto

Marmolada adrenaline. Jewel of Dolomites from Belluno, Arabba it is an excellent starting point for mtb lovers. You climb to high altitude using the lifts Arabba-Marmolada (summer-pass at €50 for three days of your choice out of four, €60 for five days of your choice out of seven) and then you give free rein to your adrenaline between trails and downhill tracks. Like for example the single track Red Bishop’s Door, which from the arrival station of the cable car of the same name right under the Marmolada descends to Arabba with 2,870 meters of curves and parabolic curves along a breathtaking panoramic route. For the more trained, the by now legendary itinerary can also be covered from Arabba Sellaronda clockwise as counterclockwise, crossing the four Ladin Valleys (Fodom, Fassa, Badia and Gardena), always flanking the majestic walls of the Sella. Here you will find a list of hotels and other accommodation options.

From Bassano del Grappa to Venice. The Brenta cycle path connects Trento with the city of San Marco, but it can also be “shortened” starting from Bassano del Grappa to arrive in the lagoon along a route that also crosses the ville palladiane and the other artistic beauties of Padova. To plan itinerary and stages, nothing better than the new, revised and updated edition of the guide “La ciclovia del Brenta” published by Ediciclo Editore..

On the roads of Prosecco. Ride in Valdobbiadene among the hills that host the vineyards where Prosecco is born: it is the proposal for a different holiday that you find here. And the more trained can also try their hand at the Wall of Cà del Poggioin San Pietro di Feletto (TV): a climb of 1,159 meters which in certain sections has a gradient of 19% and which next October will also put the runners of the Tour of Italy.

Lombardy

8 “dock” bicycles. Often identified with the chaos of Milan, the capital still too little suitable for cyclists, Lombardy actually offers many tourist offers for those who love discover the area by pedaling. As demonstrated by these 8 cycle paths selected by SportOutdoor 24: click here to discover them all.

Discovering the province of Varese. Between lakes and Pre-Alps in an area that has also given birth to many champions of Italian cyclingsuch as Alfredo BindVladimir PanizzaClaudio ChiappucciIvan Basso and Stephen Garzelli. Click here and find out 10 super cycle paths to travel on the saddle of your beloved two wheels.

Between Lake Iseo and Lake Idro. They are called cycle paths Resilient Valleys and allow you to discover some of the most natural areas on a mountain bike province of Brescia, between Lake Iseo and Lake Idro. Click here to get to know them better.

River Oglio cycle path. Voted to Cosmo Bike 2019 as the most beautiful cycle route in Italywinds for 280 km from Tonal to the river After through the provinces of Brescia, Bergamo, Mantua and Cremona. Click here to discover it with us.

Liguria

Flowers cycle path. And Saint Lawrence a Bordighera pedaling by the sea and in defiance of the queues that are characterizing the Ligurian summer. 24 km long, the Ciclabile dei Fiori runs along the route of the disused coastal railway and alone is worth a holiday in the area of Imperia, whose hinterland is also suitable for cyclists. Click Who for the focus dedicated to her by SportOutdoor24.

6 cycle paths from East to West. They are those selected by SportOutdoor24 in the post that you can read by clicking here.

Emilia Romagna

The Rice Road. A path that develops along the Po delta and that for this reason it is perhaps better to consider for holidays in September or in any case at the end of August, when the temperatures are more lenient and the sultriness recedes. In any case, an itinerary of sure charm that you can learn about in detail by clicking here.

The Verdi ring. Lovers of opera, as well as cycling? Go to the discovery of the territories of the great Giuseppe Verdi with the path that we describe here. As with the Via del Riso, for climatic reasons this proposal is also more suitable for those who are going on holiday at the end of the summer.

Tuscany

5 super landscapes. The views of the Val d’Orciathe white streets of theHeroicthe charm of Val d’Arno and again the expanses of Maremma and the beauties of Etruscan coast. If you are thinking about a two-wheeled holiday in Tuscany, you will be spoiled for choice: to choose, click here for the Top 5 di SportOutdoor24.

L’Elba in ebike. Not only beaches and sea: the island of Elba is also and above all perfect for those who love cycling on a mtb or even an ebike, as we at SportOutdoor24 did along the slopes of Monte Calamita: click here to find out more more, while here you find the list of the many tourist facilities on the island.

Marche

Mount Conero. With just under 600 m in height, Monte Conero still offers a splendid view of the beaches of the Ancona area. And it is a true paradise for lovers of racing bikes and mtb, as well as trekking. Click here to read more while here you can book the structure that best suits you.

All outdoors. With a testimonial like Vincenzo Nibalithe Marches are a candidate to be the most cycling-tourist region in the summer of 2020. In particular, the project Marche Outdoor proposes 25 different itineraries to accompany pedal adventures with other high adrenaline adventures and with the discovery of one of the richest artistic and cultural heritage in Italy.

Lazio

On the Vallelunga slope. If you love bikes but also engines, here is an idea not to be missed to enrich your holiday in Roma or even just for a trip out of town: al Vallelunga circuit former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella and the passionate biker Emiliano Cantagallospecializing in hotels for cyclists only, have created the Roma Bike Park, to be experienced in the saddle of a racing bike as in mtb. Click here to find out in detail.

Campania

The Silent Way. 600 km loop through the Cilento National Park, Valley of Diano e Alburni Mountains. Click here to find out more about this winding path entirely within a protected areawhere nature reigns with its fascinating silence.

