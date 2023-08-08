China Mobile and China Athletics Association Launch the Global Link Horse Chasing Plan for National Fitness

China Mobile Launches “Global Link·Horse Chasing Plan” at National Fitness Day Conference

DoNews, Beijing – On August 8th, China celebrated its 15th “National Fitness Day” with various activities promoting a healthy lifestyle. One of the highlights of the day was the launch of the 2023 China Mobile “Global Link·Horse Chasing Plan” at a conference held in Beijing’s Shougang Yuanyuan Universe Experience Center and broadcast live on Migu Video.

The conference was attended by representatives from the China Athletic Association and China Mobile, as well as Liu Genghong, China Mobile’s 5G National Fitness Promotion Ambassador, and Peng Jianhua, the national half marathon record holder. The official launch of the “Global Link Horse Chasing Plan” marked a strategic partnership between China Mobile and the China Athletics Association for the promotion of national fitness through marathon events.

Cai Yong, vice chairman and secretary-general of the Chinese Athletics Association, emphasized the importance of the Chinese Marathon as a benchmark for national fitness. He stated that the association would leverage the resources of China Mobile to empower marathon participants and explore new ways to enhance marathon services. Additionally, the China Athletics Association and China Mobile will collaborate to provide industry-specific services for GSM users and share high-quality track and field content on the China Mobile platform.

Zhou Wu, deputy general manager of China Mobile’s Marketing Department, reaffirmed China Mobile’s commitment to promoting national fitness and its role as a world-class information service technology company. He highlighted the “Global Link Horse Chasing Plan” as an opportunity to encourage participation in marathon events. The plan includes three “horse chasing privileges” which consist of offline participation quotas, on-site customized services, and 5G application rights. Furthermore, China Mobile will collaborate with leading platforms in the industry to organize the “Global Link Horse Chasing Plan Online Sub-station Competition”, integrating offline and online rights.

The “Global Link·Horse Chasing Plan” was officially launched during the conference, focusing on seven marathon cooperation cities including Beijing and Guangzhou. Participants can now sign up and make appointments for the plan, with the chance to qualify for top marathons. The conference also saw Peng Jianhua, the national record holder for the half-marathon, being appointed as the promotion ambassador of the “Global Link·Horse Chasing Plan”. Tang Xiaofang, an employee representative of China Mobile, responded to the call and applied to join the plan.

GSM customers can make appointments and sign up through the China Mobile APP, Migu Video APP, and other channels in the horse-chasing plan area. From August 8th to August 31st, GSM customers can participate in the “horse-by-horse reservation”, selecting a city to obtain the lottery code for the corresponding race. Additionally, from August 16th to August 31st, the “Global Link Dream Runner” collection and selection will take place, where Global Link customers can create and upload video or picture content that suits the theme requirements. Voting for the top 5 users in each city track will determine their eligibility for the corresponding competitions.

In conjunction with “National Fitness Day”, China Mobile and Liu Genghong organized the “National Fitness Carnival” to address the public’s demand for outdoor fitness activities. Two nights of outdoor fitness music festivals were held at the National Stadium, featuring Liu Genghong, Wang Wanfei, and other guests leading the audience in aerobics exercises. The “National Fitness Carnival” was also broadcast live on Migu Video and China Mobile’s related platforms, allowing viewers to join the aerobics online and experience the energetic atmosphere of national fitness.