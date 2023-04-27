Redfall prepares for the invasion of vampires with the launch trailer

In view of the release of Redfall scheduled for May 2 (also on the Game Pass), Bethesda today released the launch trailer for the new Arkane vampiric shooter showing us some of the situations in which we will find ourselves with the four protagonists of the game.

Accompanied by a new exclusive cover of the classic Black Hole Sun, the trailer takes our heroes back and forth from a historic Massachusetts town to psychic worlds, in a riot of firefights and special powers. In a world where everyone, including supreme vampires, wants to take them out, our heroes need all the help they can get.

We leave you to the movie: good vision!