Home » Redfall prepares for the invasion of vampires with the launch trailer
World

Redfall prepares for the invasion of vampires with the launch trailer

by admin
Redfall prepares for the invasion of vampires with the launch trailer

In view of the release of Redfall scheduled for May 2 (also on the Game Pass), Bethesda today released the launch trailer for the new Arkane vampiric shooter showing us some of the situations in which we will find ourselves with the four protagonists of the game.

Accompanied by a new exclusive cover of the classic Black Hole Sun, the trailer takes our heroes back and forth from a historic Massachusetts town to psychic worlds, in a riot of firefights and special powers. In a world where everyone, including supreme vampires, wants to take them out, our heroes need all the help they can get.

We leave you to the movie: good vision!

See also  The Island of the Famous, the arrival at Playa Palapa of Cristina Scuccia

You may also like

The May issue of Mondo Sonoro (2023) is...

The father of the missing Aleksandar from Sremska...

Anastasija Ražnatović will get married in Spain |...

the Def will be approved – breaking latest...

Auto hits and kills an 11-year-old boy

Tonight discover with us Star Wars Jedi: Survivor!

I hate to strike – In other words

The mother sold the child for 11 euros,...

Gaza residents fear moving into residential towers due...

LIVE Italian Cup, Fiorentina-Cremonese 0-0: Cabral dangerous |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy