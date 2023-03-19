6,310 voters, or about 5.8 percent of the total number with the right to vote, came out for the referendum on the impeachment of the mayor of Bijeljina, LJubiša Petrović, by 9:00 a.m., said Dijana Savić Božić, president of the impeachment committee.

“I am very satisfied with the turnout and the fact that these people managed to vote, given the complete obstructions and pressure exerted at all polling stations,” Božićeva told reporters.

She added that she has in front of her the mayor’s statement, which she stated that she had obviously created a problem at the polling stations.

Today, the citizens of Bijeljina are declaring in a referendum whether they are in favor of the impeachment of the mayor Ljubiša Petrović, and the right to vote has about 112,000 voters.

The referendum question reads “Are you in favor of the impeachment of the mayor of Bijeljina Ljubiša Petrović”, and the vote is “for” impeachment or “against” impeachment.

The referendum in Bijeljina is the first to be held in accordance with the new Rulebook on impeachment, which was passed by the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska at the end of last year.

The impeachment of the mayor, who is from the SDS, was initiated by 25 councilors of the City Assembly on February 8, and is supported by the broad People’s Coalition “Let’s Start Bijeljina”, led by the SNSD.

