Regional forum promoted by CAU/SP in Campinas – MONDO MODA

The Council of Architecture and Urbanism of São Paulo (CAU/SP) promotes the Campinas Regional Forum with the central theme The challenges in teaching Architecture and Urbanism​ – Course Pedagogical Project – PPC and Supervised Internshipwhich takes place on Saturday, May 13, from 9 am to 1 pm, in the auditorium of the Helbor Offices building, in Cambuí.

The Education and Training Commission (CEF-CAU/SP) participates in the activity, which organizes a forum for course coordinators. A round of conversation with the CEF and coordinators is also planned.

It is about promoting the debate of fundamental themes for the professional practice of architects and urban planners, in a continuity of the “CAU Escuta” and “CAU/SP no Território Paulista” projects.

Supervised internship, fee calculator, teaching and training in Architecture and Urbanism, ethical-disciplinary challenges, Technical Reserve, among other topics, are on the agenda of the forums, which take place at CAU/SP offices, associations of architects and engineers, among other places .

The distribution of publications produced by the Council is planned at all events, such as the Móbile magazine, manuals on cultural heritage, the Urban and Environmental Agenda, among others.

All events are free. Click here To sign up.