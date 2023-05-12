Nelson Cano inaugurates a children’s park in Santa Ana and repairs rural roads in Paso Itá

The mayor of Hernandarias, Nelson Cano, participated in the inauguration of a children’s playground in the square of the Santa Ana neighborhood, which was made possible thanks to the inter-institutional agreement signed between the local Municipality, the Ande and the Company “CIE”. He also carried out the work of fixing some 25 kilometers of rural roads in the area of ​​the “Paso Itá” neighborhood, belonging to the municipality of Hernandarias.

With the inauguration in the Santa Ana neighborhood, there are already 5 squares in the city that have received this type of park for the distraction and joy of many children.

The community chief stressed that he will continue to manage this type of improvement for all the squares, to provide infrastructure for all the recreational places in the community.

The inauguration was accompanied by the president of the Commission, Crispín Bobadilla, the treasurer of the Commission, Ruth Sanguínea, officials of the municipal institution, representatives of ANDE, and the CIE Company, the architect Jennifer Lugo, from the Directorate of Territorial Development of the Municipality of Hernandarias, as well as residents of the neighborhood.

Repair of rural roads

The Municipality of Hernandarias also carried out repair work on some 25 kilometers of rural roads in the area of ​​the “Paso Itá” neighborhood, belonging to the municipality of Hernandarias. Officials from the general services division were in charge of the work, with the use of machinery belonging to the municipal institution, which are being put in condition by order of the municipal mayor Nelson Cano.

This type of work is a constant of the current administration, looking for a way that mainly the producers of the affected areas can go out and sell their products, and that the general population of these places can access basic services, reaching the urban center of the city.

The works basically carried out are the repair of the embankment and widening in different sections and the general cleaning of the sector.

“We are going to continue carrying out these works in the different neighborhoods of our community, thus following a schedule of activities, with the objective of keeping these roads in passable conditions,” said Cano.

The Hernandariense community chief fights tirelessly to provide the city with a better road infrastructure, this being one of the main axes of work in the municipality of Hernandarias.

It should be noted that Nelson Cano has already negotiated with the Ministry of Public Works the long-awaited asphalt layer for the area.