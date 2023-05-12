A trail to identify mushrooms is inaugurated in the Llao Llao municipal park

The Llao Llao municipal park will offer a 700 meter trail called The Fungi Kingdom where visitors will find a significant sample of fungi from the Patagonian Andean Forest in autumn and spring.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



It arose from an agreement between the Innova Río Negro Agency and the municipality of Bariloche.

“It is a larger project that began in 2016 with a grant from the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Nation. On that occasion, we agreed to financing for a program called New Productive Resources for the Region”, indicated Paula Peris, coordinator of the Scientific Dissemination and Culture area of ​​the Secretary of Science, Technology and Knowledge Economy of the Río Negro Innova Agency.

The funding allowed work on the mapping of edible and inedible fungi from Patagonia.

Peris explained that, initially, an inter-ministerial agreement was signed in Río Negro “that recognizes the fungi kingdom as a new activity linked to mycotourism and environmental education”. In this way, suitable places for scientific tourism began to be identified.

The first agreement was signed with the municipality of Bariloche and in spring a path will be inaugurated in the Llao Llao park, with signage. “It is important to clarify that the collection of mushrooms is not allowed. Only the identification of species associated with the coihue forest. The path that the municipality gave us starts in the parking lot of Lago Escondido up to the Roman Bridge and will allow the identification of species, knowing the role of fungi in the environment and with man”, explained Peris.

A similar project will be carried out in the area of ​​El Manso.

The initiative, Peris concluded, has as its objective “the social appropriation of knowledge”: “We want any citizen or tourist to find information to make another type of interpretation of the trail and record the environment that surrounds it.”



