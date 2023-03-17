by mondopalermo.it – ​​39 minutes ago

Three very heavy points those conquered by Palermo against Modena to Renzo Barbera with the result of 5-2. A victory that boosts morale in the play-offs, an area where the rosanero are rightfully back. Here is the Barbera show… Look!

