In line with Renault Italia’s commitment to putting employee well-being at the center of its priorities, to ensure them quality time in the workplace, the company has created a well-being path with Trainect dedicated to all his collaborators.

Trainect is the innovative Italian startup that provides a gamified Wellbeing platform for companies, with 360-degree wellness content, dedicated assessments and reporting.

Well-being means having and maintaining a balance with yourself first of all (physical and mental) and then with the surrounding environment, be it work or social.

Since February, the MYTrainect app has been accompanying all Renault Italia employees on a wellness journey mainly based on: 1- Contents; 2- Gamification; 3- Reporting and Sustainability.