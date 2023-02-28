Home Business “Moments”, Pandora launches jewels dedicated to our passions
by admin
Pandora launches a new business: jewels dedicated to our passions

On the occasion of Women’s Day celebrate the beauty of your uniqueness. Whether it’s a sport, a hobby or a particular interest outside the box, with Pandora Moments charms it will be a real pleasure to tell yourself.

Jewels designed for all women who believe in personal expression and in always remaining true to themselves, every day of the year. Celebrate yours uniqueness and tell your personality with this selection of charm dedicated to passions.

Photos of the new charms

unnamed (11)

unnamed (10)

unnamed (9)

