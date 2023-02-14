Home Business Soul, Mediobanca buys up to 9% for an investor
Mediobanca has launched an operation to purchase shares of Anima Holding up to 9% of the capital. This was announced by the Institute of Piazzetta Cuccia, explaining that it operates on behalf of a financial investor through an accelerated procedure (reverse accelerated bookbuilding). At the closing price on Monday 14 February, the stake is worth just under 150 million euros. Anima closed the session up 2.95%, at 4.05 euro per share.

Excluding the takeover bid

The note from Mediobanca explains that the goal is to purchase up to over 31.18 million shares of the fund management company, on behalf of a person who is not a shareholder of Anima Holding and who is willing to buy “from a minimum of 7 up to a maximum of 9% of the shares”. The investor – it is explained – does not intend to promote a takeover bid in the next 12 months.

Italian group

At the end of the operation, the name of the investor will be disclosed, which would be an Italian non-banking group. Financial sources exclude an involvement of Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone. The Roman entrepreneur already holds a stake of around 3% since last year.

The risk of managed savings

Anima, a major investor in Italian government bonds, has long been the focus of market interest. Last year the French giant Amundi had entered the capital with a 5% stake and the rumors circulating on the market accredited an interest of the transalpine group to rise further. Anima in turn participated in the recapitalization of Monte dei Paschi, one of the banking groups that distributes the manager’s products through its branches.

