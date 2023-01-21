Home Business Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Coal stocks rose in the afternoon Yankuang Energy (01171) rose more than 4% SASAC emphasized that coal companies should release advanced coal production capacity as soon as possible | SASAC_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Coal stocks rose in the afternoon Yankuang Energy (01171) rose more than 4% SASAC emphasized that coal companies should release advanced coal production capacity as soon as possible

Changes in Hong Kong stocks | Coal stocks rose in the afternoon Yankuang Energy (01171) rose more than 4% SASAC emphasized that coal companies should release advanced coal production capacity as soon as possible

Coal stocks rose in the afternoon. As of press time,Yancoal Australia(03668) rose 5.09% to HK$36.1;Yankuang Energy(01171) rose 4.07% to HK$26.85; Mongolian Coking Coal (00975) rose 3.06% to HK$3.03;China Coal Energy(01898) rose 2.83% to HK$6.53;China Shenhua(01088) rose 1.63% to HK$24.95.

According to news from the website of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission on the 19th, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission has conscientiously implemented the spirit of important instructions and made high-quality energy guarantees for central enterprises before deploying them. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission emphasized that coal enterprises should give full play to the production capacity advantages of advanced coal mines, release advanced coal production capacity as soon as possible, ensure the effective connection of production, delivery and sales, ensure the safe supply of coal, take the lead in implementing the medium and long-term contract price mechanism for thermal coal, and effectively maintain the stability of coal prices .

Guosheng Securities said that the current coal sector is already in the bottom area, and as coal prices strengthen after the festival, the sector is expected to rise accordingly. With the marginal recovery of the economy and the stable and healthy development of the real estate industry, the thermal coal market will generally present a pattern of basically balanced supply and demand but tight phases in 2023, and the coal market is still facing many structural contradictions, such as railway transportation, thermal coal “double “Regulations”, overseas uncertainties, etc., will form a strong support for coal prices.

