RENAULT La Poste received the four millionth Kangoo produced in Maubeuge – Companies

La Poste, a historic Renault customer with a significant share of electric vehicles, was handed over the keys to the four millionth Kangoo on 14 December at the Maubeuge plant.

Heinz-Jürgen LÖW, Director of Commercial Vehicles of the Renault brand, Luciano Biondo, Director of Industrial Operations of Ampere ElectriCity, and Luiz Quinahla, Production Director of Ampere ElectriCity and the Maubeuge plant, handed over the keys to a Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric to Eve Pietriga, CEO of VEHIPOSTE, and Betty Didierdefresse, Director of Operations of VEHIPOSTE, a subsidiary of the La Poste Group. This is the four millionth Renault Kangoo produced in Maubeuge since 1997.

La Poste is a historic customer of Renault. For over a century, the French post office has used Renault commercial vehicles to deliver mail and parcels.

La Poste, a pioneer of electric mobility, having used electric vehicles since 1904, is the world leader in the 100% electric fleet and has proven to be an irreplaceable partner for the development and success of Renault’s 100% electric commercial vehicles.

With participation in the Renault Express Electric program in the 1980s and having the largest fleet of electric vehicles since 2011, especially thanks to Kangoo ZE, the relationship between La Poste and Renault is a virtuous partnership that has played an important role in the position of pioneer and leading automotive manufacturer in this field.

The historic yellow color of the Renault Kangoos used to distribute mail and parcels has also become iconic for Japanese customers, for whom the vehicle is particularly loved and where there is even a limited “La Poste” series of which, in 2015, 150 units were sold.