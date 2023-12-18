Tor Sapienza-Terracina: a sea of ​​emotions, in the memory of Ziotto

Undecided which event to choose to cheer up a Sunday that seems anything but winter, I decide to head towards Tor Sapienza, a neighborhood located in the eastern quadrant of the capital, to attend Pro Calcio Tor Sapienza-Terracina, valid for the sixteenth day of Lazio Excellence .

Pro Calcio Tor Sapienza plays its matches internally Giorgio Castelli, a facility nestled between the buildings of the working-class neighborhood that gives its name to the team. The stadium, despite the synthetic grass surface being in a more than questionable state, is very beautiful, with a large grandstand behind the benches suitable for hosting a fair amount of home and away fans. The yellow-green club knows the category well, so much so that in the last 10 years it has played in the Excellence championships 9 times, achieving promotion to Serie D in 2019. This year too it seems to have all it takes to achieve yet another salvation , a litmus test of a company that knows how to work and that has invested heavily in the kids in the youth sector.

In the stands, on the home front, there isn’t exactly the crowd for big occasions. With the usual handful of ultras present, although significantly reduced in terms of numbers compared to previous years. During the match they will sporadically raise some chants, especially in the key moments of the match and after the momentary draw scored by Tor Sapienza.

Different story for the guests: as already said in the piece written on the challenge played by the tigers in Colleferro, the Tyrrhenians boast a historic ultras following, which in recent years has enjoyed an important generational turnover, with the new generation capable of continuing in the tradition of Terracina typhus, also adding a lot of their own to bring the curve back to notable standards.

Despite the fact that over 120 kilometers separate Terracina from Tor Sapienza, a few minutes after kick-off the guests populate a good part of the sector dedicated to them, hanging up patches and banners including the one dedicated to those within a ban and the historic Sea Curve.

The match begins and the visiting fans want to make their team understand immediately how important winning is.

Terracina is coming off four draws in a row after a crackling start that made the public dream.

Right from Tor Sapienza the biancazzurri want to return to reinvigorate this dream.

Halfway through the first half, a banner is displayed to remember Ziotto, a historic fan who passed away last week. A gentleman who, as the seaside banner states: “he stood out for his passion, perseverance and kilometers done for the cause”.

The Terracinesi supported the team uninterruptedly throughout the first half, but the game did not break the deadlock due to several missed goals by the Biancazzurri themselves.

The second half started differently, with the home team attacking and trying to break the deadlock in every way. As often happens in football, the team that suffers is then the one that breaks the deadlock and so it is: from a counterattack stopped by the home goalkeeper with a great intervention by the home goalkeeper, a corner is born which leads to the goal for the guests: the delirious fans run towards the team to celebrate the advantage.

The home team, however, did not give up and regained the draw with a quarter of an hour remaining in the match.

The visiting players feel the pinch but don’t give up, supported by a support that makes the difference. At the end, on yet another counterattack of this second half, Terracina scores and the whole team goes under the visitors’ sector to celebrate the winning goal.

The last attempts to grab a draw that perhaps would have even been deserved by Tor Sapienza were in vain, as they left the field after having given everything, but not having collected enough.

The guests, however, came out strengthened, returning to the right path and winning a very important victory on a pitch that was not at all easy, all accompanied by a commendable crowd. Two final observations: the uniform with which Terracina took to the field today is truly unpleasant: the purple/blue combination designed by Nike is truly a punch in the eye, in full harmony with all the abominations created by the aforementioned sponsor technical in recent years, in short. Finally, it is worth mentioning a banner of solidarity for the twins of Isernia, hit in recent weeks by a series of restrictive measures.

Marco Meloni

